(Bloomberg) -- Fox Corp. plans to launch an online video weather service next year as it looks to introduce more streaming options in an increasingly mobile world.

Fox Weather will debut in the third quarter of 2021, supported by 75 meteorologists the company already has on staff, including personnel from its local TV stations. The app and website will feature national and regional weather information and live updates, the company said Wednesday.

Sharri Berg, who runs news and operations for Fox Television Stations, will take on the additional role of president of Fox Weather.

Fox, which sold the bulk of its entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co. last year, has been creating niche streaming services at a time when rivals, such as Disney and Comcast Corp., are launching broader offerings designed to compete with Netflix Inc. and traditional TV watching.

The company offers Fox Nation, a subscription-based service featuring movies, TV programs and talk shows appealing to a conservative audience, and recently introduced an international version of its news channel. It also started a publishing label, Fox News Books, with HarperCollins, a unit of News Corp. It will feature titles by Fox News personalities.

The weather product will enter a crowded field, with competition from the Weather Channel, CNN and many local news outlets.

