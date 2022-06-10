Fox News Debates the Significance of Jan. 6 While the US Watches New, Bloody Footage

(Bloomberg) -- While the US watched new, bloody footage of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, Fox News hosts disputed the significance of the deadly assault that left one protester dead and more than 100 law enforcement officers injured.

Fox News was the sole major network that did not carry the prime-time Jan. 6 committee hearings live Thursday night. Host Tucker Carlson began his program referring to the deadly insurrection as “an outbreak in mob violence, a forgettably minor one.”

Carlson and Sean Hannity both anchored their respective programs uninterrupted for the full hearing. The network did not break for a commercial for more than two and a half hours as the hearings aired. Meanwhile, even the January 6th Committee took a short break midway through. Frequently throughout the night, Fox News showed a live video feed from the Capitol hearing room without audio as the hosts and their guests criticized the proceedings as a sham. The network did not show the much-discussed footage from the day.

“This is the only hour on American television that is not broadcasting unfiltered propaganda into the homes of unsuspecting viewers,” Carlson said.

Guests included a slate of supporters of former President Donald Trump like Senator Mike Lee of Utah, Kash Patel, the former chief of staff to the former secretary of defense, and former White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Fox did air the hearings in full on its less-watched Fox Business. After the hearings ended, Fox News anchors aired special coverage reacting to the testimony and evidence.

“Harrowing video tonight, disturbing to watch with violent pictures of rioters breaching the Capitol and targeting police,” Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram said.

