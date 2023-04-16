(Bloomberg) -- The trial in a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox Corp. and Fox News over the network’s reporting on 2020 election-fraud claims was delayed on the eve of opening arguments.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced the delay in a statement Sunday night. “The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.,” the judge said.

Davis said he’d make the same announcement in open court Monday morning. It wasn’t clear if he’d be providing more information at that time.

Fox is facing claims by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., which was falsely accused of rigging the election against Donald Trump.

Representatives for Fox Corp., Fox News and Dominion didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Sunday night.

Jury selection began in the case Thursday and was expected to be completed on Monday, followed by opening statements.

Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch is expected to be one of the first witnesses called after opening statements. Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Scott and popular host Tucker Carlson are also expected to testify during the trial.

(Updates with judge’s statement)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.