(Bloomberg) -- Fox News announced a shakeup of its prime-time lineup, inserting commentator Jesse Watters into the 8 p.m. timeslot vacated by its former No. 1 host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson anchored the most-watched show for the leading news network before he was fired in April. The new lineup will debut July 17, the Fox Corp. network said Monday in a statement.

Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, will move to 7 p.m. New York time from 10 p.m., while Sean Hannity’s show will remain at 9 p.m. Greg Gutfeld, who has hosted a late-night program on Fox News, will move to the 10 o’clock slot, Fox said.

Watters is also a co-host ofThe Five, a roundtable program.

Fox parted ways with Carlson a week after the network’s parent agreed to pay $787 million to settle a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc.

Fox has successfully managed to hold on to its top spot in cable news despite personnel losses in recent years. In 2017, former Fox News star Bill O’Reilly left amid allegations of misconduct.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.