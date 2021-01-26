(Bloomberg) -- Fox Corp.’s flagship news channel held discussions after the election for an on-air role for Kayleigh McEnany, President Donald Trump’s last press secretary before he left office.

The network, the most-watched cable channel last year, paused its talks with McEnany but is still open to hiring her, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Fox News said she isn’t currently an employee or contributor. McEnany didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog group, reported Tuesday that McEnany’s financial-disclosure form showed an upcoming relationship with the network. The form says she expected to start work in January.

Fox News has come under fire from journalism advocacy groups for its close ties to the Trump administration. Hope Hicks, the spokeswoman for Trump’s 2016 campaign, later ran corporate communications at Fox Corp., then returned as a White House counselor. The long list of Fox News contributors who later joined the White House includes John Bolton, a former national security adviser to the president.

Early in her career, McEnany worked for Fox News as a production assistant, and she still participates in the company’s retirement plan due to that engagement. She later worked as a conservative commentator at AT&T Inc.’s CNN.

Another former Trump press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced this week she is running for governor of Arkansas.

