The Fox broadcast suggests that Denmark is an economic failure because of its high taxes and a lack of free-market incentives. Presenter Trish Regan makes her points during a monologue in which she juxtaposes the economy of Denmark with that of Venezuela.

Danish Finance Minister Kristian Jensen responded to the Fox report via Twitter, and invited Regan to come to Denmark to learn more about the country.

“So Danes don’t want to work? 11 places better than U.S. in OECD statistics! We are working much more than Americans and at the same time ranking as the world’s best in work-life balance. You should come to Denmark if you dare to be confronted with the facts,” Jensen said. The minister then finished his tweet with a smiley face.

Kristian Jensen@Kristian_JensenSo Danes don't wants to work? 11 places better than US in OECD statistics! We are working much more than Americans and at the same time ranking as the worlds best in Work-Life-Balance. You should come to Denmark if you dare be confronted with facts @trish_regan ????????????

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the U.S. is No. 20 in a ranking of national employment rates, while Denmark ranks eighth. When it comes to income equality, Denmark has the sixth-best distribution, while the U.S. is ranked seventh from the bottom, just above Turkey. In work-life-balance, Denmark ranks second-highest in the OECD (just after the Netherlands), while the U.S. ranks ninth from the bottom.

The Danish ambassador to the U.S., Lars Gert Lose, also felt compelled to respond to the Fox item.

“Dear Trish Regan, we did some quick research on Denmark’s global rankings.” Lose then offers the anchor some facts about Denmark, replete with links to his source material. The ambassador also suggests that Regan visit his country to see for herself.

