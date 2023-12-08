(Bloomberg) -- Fox News asked a federal judge in Washington to dismiss a lawsuit by a former TV producer who said he was fired for disagreeing with the network’s coverage of the November 2020 election.

Jason Donner has no actionable claim against the company, according to a court filing by the network. The “law does not protect employees of news media organizations based on their differences of opinion over reporting and commentary.”

Donner, a reporter and producer for the network for 12 years, said he was fired in 2022 after complaining to his superiors about “false reporting” of President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election.

Read More: Fired Fox News Producer Sues After Questioning Election Coverage

The network is a division of Fox Corp. Donner’s LinkedIn bio says he works as a senior adviser to Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. Donner and his attorney didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Donner v. Fox News Network LLC, 23-cv-03401, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.