(Bloomberg) -- Fox News’ streaming service has picked up “Cops,” the long-running reality show that was canceled last year amid heightened scrutiny of police interactions in Black communities.

The show’s 33rd season will premiere on Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation, on Oct. 1, Fox Corp.’s cable news channel said Monday. The programming also includes 15 episodes from the prior season.

The show, which follows real-life police officers on patrol, became controversial after the killing of George Floyd in May 2020 and after a podcast, “Running From Cops,” delved into some of the program’s more controversial elements. A similar reality show on the A&E channel called “Live PD,” was also canceled last year. It hasn’t been brought back.

“Cops” could find a loyal audience on Fox Nation with viewers who work in or support law enforcement. Fox Nation starts at $5.99 a month but first responders are being offered a free one-year subscription in conjunction with the show’s revival. The promotion is similar to one the company had in May for all active-duty military and veterans.

The program aired for years on Fox stations before switching to ViacomCBS Inc., which canceled it.

