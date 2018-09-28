(Bloomberg) -- Deadpool, the famously foul-mouthed superhero, may be losing his edge.

21st Century Fox Inc. plans to release a PG-13 version of “Deadpool 2” in theaters in time for the Christmas holiday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, in a bid to squeeze a few extra dollars out of one of the company’s most-popular film franchises.

The rerelease of “Deadpool” will test fans’ interest by toning down a character best-known for his acerbic, vulgar commentary. The new version will lack some of the main character’s coarsest jokes, but will also include new footage, said the person, who asked not to be identified because Fox’s decision hasn’t been announced.

“Deadpool,” played by Ryan Reynolds, is Hollywood’s post-modern superhero. The two films released so far subvert and mock the formulaic, family-friendly movies from Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Studios. Reynolds interrupts the action in a movie to speak directly to the viewer. Disney is acquiring much of Fox, including the film division and movie franchises like “Deadpool,” in a $71 billion deal.

“Deadpool 2” grossed $734 million worldwide this year. Though that’s a decline from the $783 million generated by the first picture, it is still the biggest Fox hit this year. The website Deadline reported on Fox’s plans earlier Friday.

