(Bloomberg) -- Fox Corp. renewed a deal to stream its TV shows on Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu service the day after they air on the Fox broadcast network.

Financial terms for the multiyear agreement weren’t disclosed. The deal covers all of Fox’s prime-time programs, including Family Guy and The Masked Singer. Fox said it would jointly promote the Fox and Hulu brands, according to a release Monday from the network.

The two companies had already reached an agreement to stream prior seasons of Fox shows on the streaming service.

Fox, an original investor in Hulu, transferred its interest in the service when it sold the bulk of its entertainment assets to Disney in 2019. Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal, another Hulu investor, took its programming off the service last year to focus on its own Peacock streaming business.

