Shareholders of 21st Century Fox Inc. are set to meet July 27 to vote on Walt Disney Co.’s US$71.3 billion offer for its entertainment assets, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The special meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the New York Hilton in midtown Manhattan, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

Disney won antitrust approval for its deal from the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday, giving it another edge over Comcast Corp., which is also vying for the assets. The Fox board last week accepted Disney’s sweetened bid for a trove of media properties ranging from “The Simpsons” to “X-Men,” favoring its offer over Comcast’s interest for a second time.

Fox’s controlling shareholders, Rupert Murdoch and his family, can only vote their 17 percent economic interest in a takeover vote because Class A and B shareholders each have the same voting power.