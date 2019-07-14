(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s main opposition party snubbed billionaire Foxconn owner Terry Gou and chose a political outsider as its best hope of returning to power in next year’s presidential election.

Han Kuo-yu, the firebrand mayor of the southern port city of Kaohsiung, overcame Gou in the Kuomintang’s presidential primary, KMT spokeswoman Cheng Mei-hua said Monday. Han’s victory over Gou’s considerable financial muscle sets him up as the main challenger to incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in January’s vote.

Han’s win is the latest step in his meteoric rise over the past year, from political obscurity to a step from the presidency. His everyman persona, populist message of prioritizing economic growth and closer ties with China, and legions of dedicated “Han fans” have fueled his popularity in a city normally considered a DPP stronghold.

Han’s stance on Taiwan’s relations with China is one of his starkest dividing lines with Tsai. Earlier this year, he described Taiwan and China as partners in an “arranged marriage” who had fallen “madly in love.” He’s also said that peace talks are “inevitable” between the democratically run island and Communist-ruled China.

Tsai, on the other hand, dismisses Beijing’s claims to sovereignty over Taiwan. She has strengthened the island’s informal alliance with America and sought to bolster its defense capabilities against a potential Chinese invasion with a series of military-hardware purchases.

The U.S. State Department last week approved a more-than $2 billion weapons sale to Taiwan, including top-of-the-range tanks and missiles.

