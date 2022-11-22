(Bloomberg) -- Foxconn has appointed chip industry veteran Chiang Shang-yi to a newly created role of semiconductor strategy officer, as Apple Inc.’s most important partner takes a step toward realizing its chipmaking ambitions.

Chiang, who is credited as a key figure in the growth and development of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is stepping into his new position immediately and will report directly to Young Liu, the chairman and chief executive officer of Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

“We are grateful to have such a seasoned semiconductor veteran join us at this important juncture in the Group’s development,” Liu said in the statement announcing the hire on Tuesday.

Foxconn’s core business is in assembling rather than fabricating electronics, but the company has been branching out into related fields as it looks for new avenues for growth. It has undertaken an ambitious project to get into the electric-vehicle business, among other ventures.

Now in his 70s, the former TSMC executive most recently occupied the role of vice chairman at China’s biggest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. , but it was a short stint that he ended within months of joining. Before that, he had been invited to run government-backed Honxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in China’s central Wuhan, but resigned for personal reasons before the over 100-billion-yuan ($14 billion) project ran into funding trouble in 2020.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.