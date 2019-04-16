(Bloomberg) -- Foxconn founder Terry Gou claimed a divine endorsement for his possible run for Taiwan’s presidency: support of the Chinese sea goddess Mazu.

The Taiwanese billionaire told reporters after visiting a New Taipei City temple on Wednesday that the sea goddess encouraged him to “come forward” to support peace across the Taiwan Strait. He made the remarks a day after saying that he was considering a run on the opposition Kuomintang line to challenge Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whose Democratic Progressive Party advocates a more decisive break from the mainland, in next year’s general election.

Gou was scheduled to stop by another temple before visiting the KMT headquarters at 3 p.m. local time. The party is expected to nominate a candidate in the coming weeks for the general election.

The 68-year-old Gou has amassed a personal fortune of about $4.4 billion building consumer electronics on which other companies can slap their brand, including Apple Inc. and Sony Corp. The Foxconn Technology Group -- the main assembler of iPhones -- was among the first Taiwanese companies to build factories in China to tap lower wages and land costs.

Gou is Taiwan’s third-richest person and the 442nd in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His resources could help him stand out among a field of potential challengers that includes former New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu and former legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng. Han Kuo-yu and Ko Wen-je, the outspoken mayors of Kaohsiung and Taipei, respectively, also haven’t ruled out a run.

The KMT controlled Taiwan for all but 11 years since World War II and was expected to choose a candidate in the coming weeks. Tsai is also facing a challenge for the DPP nomination by her former premier, William Lai Ching-te, a vocal advocate of asserting the island’s formal independence.

China cut off official communication with Taiwan after Tsai’s DPP ousted the KMT from the presidency and parliamentary majority in 2016, citing her refusal to accept that both sides belong to “one China.” They have been governed separately since Chiang Kai-shek moved his Nationalist government to Taipei during the Chinese civil war.

