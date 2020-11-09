(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden inherits one of the most fraught economies in generations, requiring his administration to sustain its fragile momentum and help millions of Americans get back to work The bleak U.S. economy hurt Donald Trump where it mattered, and it will test Biden Here’s what a Biden victory means for the Federal Reserve Biden’s big-spending blueprint for a U.S. economy still battling the pandemic is set to meet pushback from Congress, where his party failed to win sweeping control With the race for the White House declared for the Democrats, enough is clear to narrow the range of possible stimulus options, and paths for U.S. GDP in the year ahead, according to Bloomberg Economics The pandemic will dominate near-term economic trends as fiscal aid remains in a limbo, high frequency data from the U.S. shows

Unlike Trump, whom Chinese officials had little knowledge of before he took office, Biden is well known in Beijing. But that history is unlikely to quickly repair a relationship between the global powers that has fundamentally changed over the past four years Here’s what analysts say a Biden win means for China’s economy

Germany is seeking to mend transatlantic trade relations and is mulling a more conciliatory approach that would see the European Union delay tariffs set to hit $4 billion of American products as soon as Tuesday, according to a senior official familiar with the government’s thinking Biden is set to chart a more deliberative course for U.S. trade policy



