(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand is in a “fragile” state and needs to put its public finances back in order as a pre-requisite to building a stronger economy, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a major speech.

Government spending is up 84% since 2017 and debt has climbed from NZ$5 billion ($3 billion) to a “staggering projection of well over NZ$100 billion,” Luxon said Sunday in his first state of the nation address since taking office. “I have to level with you New Zealand and say — the state of the nation is fragile.”

The prime minister highlighted the NZ$7 billion of savings delivered by Finance Minister Nicola Willis in a mini-budget in December, warning that “there will be more where that came from, I can tell you.”

Luxon’s government, a coalition of three center-right parties, has promised to get on top of a cost-of-living crisis by stopping wasteful spending and refocusing the central bank solely on price stability. It argues that a tight fiscal policy will help the Reserve Bank to return inflation to its target and allow it to begin to lower borrowing costs.

“Strong public finances aren’t enough of course to deliver a strong economy in their own right — but they are a critical pre-requisite,” Luxon said. “We can’t build infrastructure if we can’t be trusted to borrow money.”

He called for “a return to the orthodoxy of tight budgets” and a determined focus to keep or return the books to surplus.

“Inflation has stayed high – the cost of living crisis isn’t over yet, with inflation here higher than Australia, the UK, the US, Canada, Japan and the EU,” he said.

The speech, frequently interrupted by applause, sought to establish a political narrative for the government’s first year in office. It’s aiming to push through tough decisions early in the electoral cycle in a wager that the benefits will be reaped before the next election.

Luxon spoke at length on welfare reform, highlighting a rising number of New Zealanders on long-term benefits as an issue that must be tackled.

“Now that won’t be popular with everyone – but it is necessary,” he said. “More spending, more borrowing, and more taxes isn’t a pathway to prosperity, it’s a recipe for more of what we’ve seen from the last few years. Rampant inflation, higher interest rates, and an economy going nowhere fast.”

