(Bloomberg) -- Key Republicans and Democrats have taken a significant step toward full-year funding for the federal government by agreeing to a broad framework that will allow them to hash out details and pass a package that could reach $1.5 trillion in the coming weeks.

“I’m very confident we’re on a path to finish with something that can be strongly supported,” Senate Appropriations Chair Patrick Leahy said.

Neither Leahy nor Senator Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the panel, gave specifics on spending levels, which are also being worked out with House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro and top Republican Kay Granger.

Democrats need Republican votes to muster the 60 votes needed to pass the bills in the Senate. The lack of details on an overall cost could signal turbulence in the parties’ negotiations.

The preliminary agreement follows House passage Tuesday of a three-week spending bill to avert a Feb. 18 shutdown. The Senate is set to take it up next week. The bill would extend funding through March 11 to give lawmakers more time to fill out the fiscal 2022 plan.

Congress has shifted its focus to the overdue appropriations bills now that President Joe Biden’s larger economic agenda has largely stalled on Capitol Hill. The spending deal is separate from efforts to revive Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better bill, which would have directed funds from tax increases toward new climate change, health and childcare initiatives while attempting to cut prescription drug costs.

Passing the stalled regular spending bills would allow Democrats to increase resources to existing social programs, albeit on a smaller scale than in the Biden plan. It would also allow the president to put his administration’s stamp on agencies now running under budget instructions from the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Agencies ranging from the Pentagon and Treasury department to the National Park System and Social Security Administration have been running on stopgap temporary funding since the fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2021.

Passing a spending package would also unlock billions in transportation, energy and other funding from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. According to the Congressional Budget Office, $197 billion from that $550 billion law cannot be released for use over 10 years unless annual appropriations bills are enacted.

Republicans have sought equal increases for defense and non-defense spending and for Democrats to drop new controversial policies like taxpayer funding for abortion. It is unclear if these demands have been met.

The Senate is expected to pass the March 11 stopgap bill next week as talks on the details continue. The House would vote on an omnibus spending package in early March when it returns from a recess.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.