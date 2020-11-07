(Bloomberg) --

France reported a record 86,852 new coronavirus cases Saturday after health authorities said the daily tally was under-reported in recent days.

The country had already posted record increases in the two previous days, a week after the government imposed a second lockdown to attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases on Saturday hit 1,748,705. Authorities said they would provide an update Monday with revisions of other indicators.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.