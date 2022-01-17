(Bloomberg) -- France’s parliament adopted a new set of rules that will require proof of vaccination for people to eat in restaurants, attend the theater or get on an airplane as the omicron variant of the coronavirus led to a surge in cases in the country.

The changes tighten the so-called health pass that France has had in place for months by removing the option that allowed for a recent negative test. Once the law is published in the official gazette, only a completed vaccination regimen will meet the new requirements.

France’s national assembly approved the law on Sunday. About 80% of France’s total population has received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the health ministry.

The recent surge in cases may have reached a peak, Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the government’s scientific advisory board said on France Info radio. France recorded 278,129 cases on Sunday, the lowest figure in six days and below the level reported the prior Sunday.

The changes come after President Emmanuel Macron took Europe’s aggressive stance against the unvaccinated up a notch earlier this month, saying he wants to “p--- off” people who don’t get their shot. The stakes for the 44-year-old president are also heightened as he’s expected to seek re-election in April.

