(Bloomberg) -- Several regional airports in France were evacuated after threats of attack on Thursday, a day after airports in France and Belgium were evacuated on the same grounds.

There was an evacuation due to a bomb threat at the Montpellier airport, regional authorities said in a post on social media platform X. On the same platform, the Lille airport account said at 11 a.m. local time it was being evacuated after a bomb threat. It is now “progressively reopening.”

The regional airports of Bordeaux, Nantes, Lille, and Montpellier were evacuated, the Figaro newspaper reported earlier. Beauvais airport, which is used by low cost carriers to serve the Paris region, and Tarbes-Lourdes airport in the southwestern Pyrenees region were also evacuated.

The national police said there had been threats at Lille, Nantes, Bordeaux and Nice airport but did not confirm whether they had been evacuated. Nice airport said in a post on X that there had been no evacuation.

Paris airport operator ADP said the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports weren’t affected.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.