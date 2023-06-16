France and Germany Are at Odds Over How to Bring Debt Down in EU

(Bloomberg) -- France and Germany dug in their heels in a disagreement over how to make European Union countries rein in their indebtedness, highlighting the difficulties as the bloc tries to agree new fiscal rules by the end of the year.

The sticking point is whether all member states with excessive debt and budget deficits should have to make fixed annual reductions regardless of their individual economic situations.

“The true point of disagreement is whether, yes or no, we should have automatic and uniform rules in the Stability and Growth Pact,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU finance chiefs in Luxembourg on Friday.

“Our response is clearly ‘no’ because we consider it would be an economic mistake and a political mistake,” he said, adding that this had led to recession and lost growth in the past.

Addressing journalists shortly afterward, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner countered: “In our view, automatic rules are very OK and are needed.”

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, unveiled legislative proposals to reform the bloc’s fiscal rules in April and is aiming to reach a deal among member states this year. The pact was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic and then again until the end of 2023 due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Deficit and public-debt limits of 3% and 60% of gross domestic product would remain unchanged. Governments would set out multi-year plans with fiscal targets, with debt ratios expected to be lower by the end. A minimum fiscal adjustment of 0.5% of GDP per year would be required as long as deficits exceed the cap.

The debate over the reform has highlighted divisions between Germany and its allies who want less flexibility and more dovish capitals that are concerned excessive pressure to reduce debt quickly could jeopardize economic growth.

Lindner, who was quick to criticize the proposals, has been at pains to show Germany is not alone. He joined 10 EU counterparts — including from Denmark, Austria, the Czech Republic and the Baltic states — in publishing an opinion piece Thursday setting out their calls for stricter fiscal discipline that includes numerical benchmarks, a common safegaurd and limiting the commission’s leeway to negotiate bilaterally.

The minister defended his proposal for a 1% annual reduction in debt-to-GDP levels for countries exceeding the bloc’s cap, saying it isn’t overambitious.

“A member state with 100% debt-to-GDP, to return to the 60% would mean at least 40 years of adjustment period,” he said. “There are member states who are above 100%, which means in my lifespan I won’t see them returning to 60%.”

France’s Le Maire, who is concerned automatic measures will jeopardize growth and investment in defense and combating climate change, spoke with counterparts including Italy’s Giancarlo Giorgetti on the sidelines of the meeting on Friday.

Rome is among capitals that want spending such as on the switch to green energy to be considered separately when calculating debt.

Building Bridges

The need for progress comes as Europe is battling to bring down surging inflation that has led to an ongoing cycle of monetary tightening, complicating the spending picture for governments that also have to find more money to service their debt.

European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni urged countries to set aside rigid positions on the reform and seek common ground.

“The commission is working for a solution based on the common interest, not on this or that national position,” Gentiloni told reporters in Luxembourg on Thursday. “Our clear conviction is that this is the time to build bridges and not to dig trenches.”

Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag went further, saying the old stability pact is no longer fit for purpose and that not agreeing a new set of rules would amount to a “political failure.”

