Feb 8, 2022
France and Germany Commit $1.1 Billion Each to EU Startup Funds
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Finance ministers from France and Germany said each country would contribute 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) toward a plan to foster European late-stage startups.
Joined by 16 other EU members, the ministers said Tuesday they had signed a joint declaration on the financing of scale-up and tech champions, with the objective of setting up “a 10 billion-euro initiative enabling the creation of 10 to 20 pan-European funds.”
The new fund of funds, called the European Tech Champions Initiative, will be managed by the European Investment Fund, a subsidiary of the European Investment Bank, according to a statement.
France and Germany intend to commit a billion euros each as an initial pledge for the ETCI, with other European countries to unveil their engagement in the coming weeks, according to the statement.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.