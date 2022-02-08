(Bloomberg) -- Finance ministers from France and Germany said each country would contribute 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) toward a plan to foster European late-stage startups.

Joined by 16 other EU members, the ministers said Tuesday they had signed a joint declaration on the financing of scale-up and tech champions, with the objective of setting up “a 10 billion-euro initiative enabling the creation of 10 to 20 pan-European funds.”

The new fund of funds, called the European Tech Champions Initiative, will be managed by the European Investment Fund, a subsidiary of the European Investment Bank, according to a statement.

France and Germany intend to commit a billion euros each as an initial pledge for the ETCI, with other European countries to unveil their engagement in the coming weeks, according to the statement.

