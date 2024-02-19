(Bloomberg) -- French finance chief Bruno Le Maire said he will make proposals in early March with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck to reduce European Union norms he says are holding back businesses and harming growth.

“We’re running an economic 100-meters race with a ball and chain around our ankle,” Le Maire told reporters in Paris on Monday. “European growth is shackled by norms, rules, directives and regulations, there is excessive administration.”

He added that these were holding back EU companies and not applied to US and Chinese businesses.

With the EU in an extended period of near-stagnation, the French government cut its GDP growth forecast for this year and announced €10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) of spending cuts in an effort to meet commitments to reduce the country’s budget deficit. Habeck said last week that Germany will revise its forecast lower.

Le Maire put part of the blame for the bloc’s economic challenges on Brussels regulations, adding that he and Habeck will detail proposals at a Franco-German cabinet meeting on March 5.

Le Maire reiterated that progress on deepening European capital markets is also key to boosting European growth. EU finance ministers are due to discuss the issue at a meeting in Ghent, Belgium later this week.

