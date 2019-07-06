France and Iran to Seek Conditions to Resume Talks by July 15

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron agreed with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to seek conditions to resume the dialogue on the 2015 nuclear deal by July 15, amid reports the Middle East nation is planning on Sunday to announce its plans to boost its uranium enrichment level.

Macron and Rouhani spent more than one hour on a call where the French president reinforced his concerns about the risk of a further weakening of the nuclear pact and its consequences, according to a statement from the French leader’s office Saturday.

“Beyond the announced July 7 deadline, the president has agreed with his Iranian counterpart to explore by July 15 the conditions for a resumption of dialogue between all parties," according to the statement.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tehran time on Sunday, the state-run Fars News said. Iran plans to begin boosting uranium enrichment to more than 3.67% on Sunday, Ali Akbar Velayati, the foreign policy adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by Fars.

While Macron called for talks, the leaders of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said that if the country decides to step up its uranium enrichment, European leaders may need to consider sanctions.

To contact the reporter on this story: Giulia Camillo in New York at gcamillo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Giulia Camillo at gcamillo@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.