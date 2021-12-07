(Bloomberg) -- French police arrested a suspected member of the team that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, Agence France-Presse reported, citing judicial and airport sources.

Khashoggi, who had been living in the U.S., was murdered and dismembered inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Police arrested Khalid Alotaibi at Charles de Gaulle airport just outside of Paris, AFP reported.

An official at the Paris court of appeals confirmed that an individual was being held based on a Turkish arrest warrant and that his identity was being verified.

