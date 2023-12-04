(Bloomberg) -- France plans to allow Australia’s naval forces to operate out of its military facilities in the Pacific, the latest sign of a return to warmer relations after a feud over Aukus two years ago.

The two countries revealed a roadmap to boost economic, research and defense cooperation during a visit to Australia by France’s foreign minister Catherine Colonna on Monday. The development will also boost Canberra’s reach in the Pacific.

Under the deal, the two countries have agreed to enhance “reciprocal access” for their respective military, with the roadmap document saying access to France’s installations in the Pacific and Indian Oceans will “facilitate a more sustained Australian presence in priority areas of operation.”

Speaking in Canberra on Monday alongside Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Colonna said the agreement was a “huge achievement” and a step toward the kind of relationship the two countries had prior to the announcement of a wide-ranging security deal among Australia, the US and the UK in September 2021.

When then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Aukus pact to build a fleet of nuclear submarines for Canberra, he scrapped a billion-dollar contract with France to construct conventionally-powered submarines for Australia. President Emmanuel Macron said his government had not been consulted on the arrangement.

Meanwhile, the Pacific has seen increased geopolitical competition in recent decades, as the Chinese government has expanded its influence at the expense of traditional partners such as Australia.

France has a long involvement in the Pacific with three territories in the region, including New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

