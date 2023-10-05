(Bloomberg) -- French troops will start to withdraw from Niger this week, bringing an end to a military mission to quash a jihadist threat in the increasingly unstable region.

The pullout of around 1,500 troops and “military resources” should be complete by the end of the year, France’s defense ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The announcement follows a rapid breakdown in relations between France and Niger’s military rulers, who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in July.

France first intervened in Mali in 2013 after jihadist groups captured the country’s north. In the decade since, groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State surged across Niger and other neighboring countries.

The security situation in Niger has deteriorated further since the coup. At least 29 Nigerien soldiers were killed by suspected jihadists, authorities said Oct. 2.

Four hundred French soldiers based in Ouallam in southwestern Niger will be the first to withdraw, according to a statement on the ruling junta’s official Facebook page. The Niamey air base, where the majority of the French soldiers are based, will be dismantled by the end of the year.

Authorities will “ensure that this withdrawal is done in accordance with our interests and on our conditions,” it said.

