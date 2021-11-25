(Bloomberg) -- France is rolling out covid booster shots to all adults as it seeks to tackle a fifth wave of the epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference in Paris on Thursday.

The length of time between primary vaccination and a booster shot will be shortened to five months from six, in line with recommendations from the country’s health authority, Veran added.

Daily coronavirus cases are surging in France, rising above 30,000 for the past two days.

“This fifth wave will be unquestionably stronger and longer than the fourth wave,” Veran said, adding that people staying indoors during the winter months would facilitate its spread.

Veran said, however, that the government didn’t plan to resort to further lockdowns or curfews.

