(Bloomberg) -- France plans to boost output of high-protein crops to cut its reliance on soybean imports amid a push toward self-sufficiency and concerns about the crop’s links to deforestation.

The European Union’s top agricultural producer aims to expand plantings of crops from soy to fava beans by 40% over the next three years and double acreage in the next decade, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said Tuesday. The nation will spend at least 100 million euros ($120 million) on research, beefing up handling and storage and encouraging farmers to sow more of those crops.

Concerns over soy purchases from South America have grown due to the crop’s link to deforestation in regions such as the Amazon. At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a rethink among governments on how they feed their citizens, with greater calls for cutting dependence on imports.

The pandemic “has revealed a number of vulnerabilities or dependencies, the first among them a dependency regarding imports of a certain number of foodstuffs,” Denormandie said at a virtual press briefing. “And as part of this dependence for a certain number of foodstuffs there’s obviously the question of proteins.”

Expanding output of domestic protein crops will also make the livestock sector more competitive, Denormandie said. France is one of the EU’s top meat producers and relies on soy imports to feed its chickens and pigs. About 50% of its protein needs are currently met by domestic production, according to the ministry.

The country will also encourage production of alternative proteins, such as insects for fish farming.

