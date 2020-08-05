(Bloomberg) -- France should prepare for a coronavirus resurgence in November as cooler temperatures prompt people to spend more time indoors, according to the head of the country’s scientific council on the disease.

“There will be more contacts, and it will come back from the southern hemisphere,” Jean-Francois Delfraissy said on RTL radio Wednesday.

Delfraissy urged the country’s 20 largest cities, where there are more interactions at work and in public transport, to do “everything” they can to be prepared.

As doctors have learned to better treat the most serious forms of Covid-19, the disease that has killed more than 30,000 people in France and about 700,000 worldwide, the mortality rate will probably be lower in that “second wave,” Delfraissy said. A vaccine won’t be ready before the first quarter of next year at best, he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.