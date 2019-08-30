(Bloomberg) -- The French government was keen in Calais on Friday to show Boris Johnson’s chief Brexit planner what’s been done to prepare for Britain’s imminent departure from the European Union.

Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said new customs employees have been hired, technology at the port was upgraded, large parking areas were prepared for trucks and the ride to the U.K. will be smoother than the journey on the other side of the English Channel.

France’s special guest, Michael Gove -- the minister in charge of Brexit preparations -- was less ready to discuss the work on his side of the channel ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.

Gove gave few details to his French counterpart, an official said. Darmanin is planning a visit in the U.K. next month to see what is being prepared, the official added.

Gove told Darmanin about checkpoints opening in Dover, the U.K. harbor 50 kilometers (30 miles) across the Channel, saying three were ready but he didn’t provide further details, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss private discussions.

Gove also refused to see any journalists on the Calais visit. Darmanin, minister in charge of customs, was asked by the U.K. to keep the media at bay to ensure the U.K. officials would be spared any questions.

Avoid Delays

The U.K. minister said Aug. 21 that he is “confident” the U.K. will be able to avoid “significant” port delays if it leaves the EU without a deal. A leaked government report released earlier this month warned of serious delays in case of a no-deal Brexit.

The U.K. is set to unveil a 10 million pound ($12.3 million) grant program to help ports prepare for a no-deal Brexit, Bloomberg reported. The Department for Transport will announce a “Port Infrastructure Resilience Call” on Wednesday. Harbors will be able to bid to start building new structures for after Brexit.

Similar structures have been under construction in France, the Netherlands and Belgium for several months. The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Twitter that since the U.K. maintains it will leave the EU on Oct. 31, “the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies.”

With the risks of a no-deal Brexit rising as Johnson seeks concessions the EU said it was unwilling to grant, French customs officials are caught in the middle as the two sides manage the transition.

Johnson insists his government won’t retreat before Oct. 31, whether or not there is an new agreement with the EU.

Through interpreters at the Calais ferry terminal -- renovated with help from the EU, according to a sign on a wall -- the minister proudly showed France’s preparation. Gove smiled and nodded.

