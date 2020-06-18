(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the U.S.’s withdrawal from international talks on digital tax is a provocation and indicated his country will impose a version of the levy this year in keeping with the law.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote a letter to the finance ministries of France, U.K., Spain and Italy, saying he doesn’t want to continue negotiations at the OECD to agree on a global system for collecting taxes on big tech companies’ digital revenue.

“It’s a provocation to all OECD partners as we were just a few centimeters away from an agreement on taxing digital giants,” Le Maire said Thursday on France Inter radio. “It’s also a provocation to the allies of the U.S.”

The European countries have already sent a letter replying to Mnuchin, Le Maire said.

France suspended collection of its national digital tax earlier this year as part of a truce with the U.S., and in return, Washington held off on sanctioning French imports. Le Maire reiterated that he will restart collecting France’s tax this year if there is no agreement at the OECD.

“Whatever happens, we will apply a tax on digital giants in 2020 because it is a question of justice,” Le Maire said.

