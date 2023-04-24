(Bloomberg) -- France closed its embassy in Sudan until further notice as fighting continued for a 10th day in the North African.

The embassy’s work will continue in Paris as France seeks to facilitate a cease-fire, the ministry of foreign affairs said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Conflict erupted in Sudan on April 15, the culmination of a long-simmering struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The ensuing violence has left 427 people dead and more than 3,700 others wounded, and led foreign governments to evacuate diplomats and foreign nationals living in the country.

