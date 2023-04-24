You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
France Closes Embassy in Sudan’s Capital Until Further Notice
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- France closed its embassy in Sudan until further notice as fighting continued for a 10th day in the North African.
The embassy’s work will continue in Paris as France seeks to facilitate a cease-fire, the ministry of foreign affairs said in an emailed statement on Monday.
Conflict erupted in Sudan on April 15, the culmination of a long-simmering struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The ensuing violence has left 427 people dead and more than 3,700 others wounded, and led foreign governments to evacuate diplomats and foreign nationals living in the country.
