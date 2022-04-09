(Bloomberg) --

French authorities confiscated a painting lent by sanctioned Russian oligarch Petr Aven to billionaire Bernard Arnault’s foundation where a blockbuster exhibition in Paris just ended, Agence France-Presse reported.

The painting, called “Pyotr Konchalovsky Self-Portrait,” is being withheld by French authorities, AFP reported, citing sources. The French Culture Ministry announced the decision to hold the artwork while sanctions are in place on Saturday without identifying the oligarch, the news service said.

Officials are considering the fate of another piece from the show that’s owned by a private foundation tied to another oligarch who’s just been sanctioned, the ministry said, according to AFP. The news service identified the oligarch as Vyacheslav Kantor.

Aven was sanctioned at the end of February by the European Union for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Konchalovsky portrait was part of a show called the Morozov collection, which ran from Sept. 22 to April 3 at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, an art center set up by Arnault, the founder of luxury group LVMH.

Another painting that was due to be returned to a museum in Ukraine -- “Portrait of Margarita Morozova,” by the Russian artist Valentin Serov -- will remain in France until the situation in Ukraine allows for its safe return to the Beaux-Arts Museum in Dnipropetrovsk, AFP reported, citing the ministry.

The collection featured around 200 pieces which came mostly from the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, though other institutions in the Russian capital, Belarus and Ukraine also sent pieces. The value of the collection was estimated at at least $1.5 billion.

The paintings were being taken down a day after the exhibition ended for their planned return to their respective lending institutions, Bloomberg News reported on April 4.

The Morozov collection was set to perform even better than a previous exhibition held at the foundation called the Shchukin collection which took place in 2016 and 2017 and attracted 1.2 million visitors, a spokesperson said last month.

