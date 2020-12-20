(Bloomberg) --

France is considering banning flights and trains to the U.K., an official familiar with the deliberations said. No decision has been made and France will coordinate with the EU.

The Netherlands today barred passengers from the U.K. until Jan. 1, while Germany is considering similar measures, Bild reported.

Stricter rules came into effect in London and parts of southeastern England today after the government said a new strain of the coronavirus is spreading quickly. Travel is severely restricted, with limited exemptions for work.

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Sunday the new strain is “out of control.”

