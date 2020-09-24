(Bloomberg) -- France reported 16,096 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a record, as cases surge across Europe and bring new restrictions on social life.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections, which smooths out reporting spikes, stood at about 11,679 after climbing above 10,000 for the first time on Sunday.

As Europe reemerges as a hot spot for the disease, Austria banned apres-ski partying for the upcoming winter season, and the U.K. -- which imposed tougher curbs of its own this week -- set out a plan Thursday to rescue millions of jobs.

On Wednesday, France announced that it would close bars at 10 p.m. in Paris and several other large urban centers. Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that some regions could be in a critical situation within weeks without the new measures.

“The feature of an outbreak with such a contagious and invasive virus as the coronavirus, is that it goes very fast,” Veran said at a Senate committee hearing on Thursday. “When it goes up, it goes up very quickly.”

French health authorities reported deaths linked to Covid-19 increased by 52 to 31,511.

The U.K. reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, 6,634, breaking a record set at the peak of the first wave.

Spain recorded 3,471 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, compared with 4,143 on Sept. 23, according to Health Ministry data published Thursday. Hospitals in Madrid are filling up with seriously ill Covid-19 patients again. The number of intensive-care beds with coronavirus patients in the Spanish capital region jumped to 39% on Thursday from 25% at the end of last week, according to official data.

At the Senate hearing, Veran said the rate at which hospital wards are filling in southern France is what prompted the government to announce the total closure of bars and restaurants in that region. “If we are taking significant measures in Marseille and in the PACA region, it is because things are going very quickly,” Veran said. “We are at more than 30% saturation of ICUs by Covid patients.”

