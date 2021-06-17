(Bloomberg) -- Uganda received 175,200 AstraZenaca doses donated by France, shoring up depleting stocks as a spike in infections increases demand for inoculations.

The vaccines manufactured in Italy were donated under the Covax initiative, according to Ministry of Health spokesman Emmanuel Ainebyoona. The delivery is the third since Uganda received 864,000 doses early March manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and a donation of 100,000 doses by the south Asian country.

Uganda had injected 806,129 people by June 16, while infections jumped 39% since the end of May to 65,631 cases. The government aims to inoculate 21.9 million people, starting with a priority 4.8 million comprising health workers, teachers, security personnel and the elderly, President Yoweri Museveni has said, without giving timelines.

