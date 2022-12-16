36m ago
France Ends Visa Restrictions for Moroccan Nationals, AFP Says
(Bloomberg) -- France’s top diplomat signaled an end to visa restrictions for Morocco nationals, paving the way for warmer relations between the two countries, Agence France-Presse reported.
“We’ve taken measures with our Moroccan partners to re-establish a consular relationship” with regards to migration policy, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday after talks with Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Rabat, according to AFP.
The agreement took effect Monday.
France announced last year that it would reduce the number of visas granted to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia due to the countries’ refusal to readmit their nationals who were undocumented in France.
