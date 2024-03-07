(Bloomberg) -- France agreed to a defense pact with Moldova to help boost security as the former Soviet republic, which neighbors Ukraine, braces for possible efforts by Russia aimed at derailing its plan to join the European Union.

“Despite threats, pressure and intimidation, the Republic of Moldova has chosen freedom, independence and Europe,” French President Emmanuel Macron and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu said in a joint statement after their meeting in Paris on Thursday.

France said it would help Moldova through the next steps toward EU membership. A referendum on the issue is planned for the fall.

Moldova’s intelligence chief, Alexandru Musteata, said this week that Moscow is readying a hybrid attack involving “an unprecedented level of intensity.” He said information showed that Russia aims to disrupt Moldova’s presidential election and its EU referendum this year.

Macron and Sandu said Moldova faces an “intensification” of such attacks and that Paris is also affected by the threats, adding that France is ready to reinforce cooperation to help Moldova confront them.

Sandu, who’s been the target of Moscow’s ire, will seek a second term in 2024 as she aims to steer the nation of 2.6 million, wedged between Ukraine and Romania, into the European fold and break the Kremlin’s influence. She’s set out a path to join the EU by 2030, with accession talks having opened in December.

The leaders also called on Russia to remove its forces stationed illegally on Moldova’s territory, a reference to the breakaway region of Transnistria, whose self-proclaimed administration last week urged Moscow to come to its aid in a standoff with the central government. Musteata said Russia is expected to ramp up attacks over the next two months by backing pro-Russian protests, fomenting violence, and backing the breakaway region.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in foreign elections and has dismissed talk of annexing Transnistria.

--With assistance from Lina Grau.

