(Bloomberg) -- Six regional airports in France were evacuated after threats of attack, a day after the Palace of Versailles outside of Paris saw its second evacuation in days.

The Lille, Lyon-Bron, Nice, Nantes, Toulouse and Beauvais airports were evacuated, the national police said. Agence France-Presse first reported the news.

The bomb threat at Lyon-Bron was a false alarm, local authorities said in a post on X.

Shares in Air France-KLM fell as much as 6.2% on the news while Paris airport operator ADP fell as much as 4.4%. Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports were not affected, according to police.

