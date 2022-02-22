(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the economic consequences from the Ukraine crisis will be contained for France because of limited trade links with Russia and government measures to cap energy prices.

Only slightly more than 1% of France’s exports are to Russia and trade in the other direction represents less than 2% of imports, Le Maire said at a hearing of the French Senate’s Finance Committee.

The minister said the government will also contact and support small businesses potentially affected by the impact of sanctions, and continue to cap natural gas prices for consumers.

“I’m aware of the concerns our citizens and our businesses,” Le Maire said. “Today, the economic consequences for France of the geopolitical situation will be contained.”

