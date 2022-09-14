(Bloomberg) -- France’s power-grid operator expects to ask households, businesses and local governments to reduce energy consumption several times over the next six months, to avoid rotating power cuts as it grapples with a historic energy crisis.

Amid “unprecedented uncertainties” in the market, Reseau de Transport d’Electricite may have to issue its red EcoWatt alerts to curb demand occasionally from October through March, it said in a report.

France -- typically a net-exporter of electricity -- is pivotal to helping Europe resolve the broader crisis as Russia cuts natural gas shipments to the region. However, France’s nuclear fleet has been hobbled by technical issues, turning the country into a net importer of power and adding strain on supplies elsewhere.

“We’re facing in France and Europe an exceptional situation: a European gas crisis, a French nuclear crisis, and a historical drought which is reducing hydro output,” RTE Chairman Xavier Piechaczyk said during a briefing. “November and December will be as risky as January, which is unprecedented.”

The risk of a power cut could be avoided by curbing national consumption by 1% to 5% in most cases, and as much as 15% in the worst weather situations, according to the report.

While Electricite de France SA is racing to have many of its 56 nuclear reactors ready by the start of winter, concerns about gas and power shortages have sent prices to record levels across the continent, forcing governments to prepare savings measures and contingency plans for energy rationing.

“Our target is to have about the same available nuclear output this winter than in the previous winter, when things went well,” EDF Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Levy said at a parliamentary hearing in Paris Wednesday. Repairs of 10 reactors affected by so-called stress corrosion cracks are progressing “at a good pace,” he added.

Outage schedules point to the availability of about 50 gigawatts of nuclear power in France by January, compared with about 25 gigawatts as of Wednesday. RTE’s central scenario is banking on 45 gigawatts of atomic capacity at the start of next year to account for potential delays and unplanned halts.

Extended Vigilance

The vigilance period when power supply may be tight will span from October through March, with higher risks from November to January, RTE said. In the past, risks were mostly centered around the heart of the winter months.

To avoid full blackouts, RTE would be able to activate contracts that allow it to shut power to large users, reduce voltage on the grid for a few hours, and implement rotating power cuts of two hours at most. Under no circumstances does France run the risk of a total loss of control of its electricity system, it said.

The most extreme situations would require an unlikely combination of factors including very cold weather, a fuel shortage that would limit the use of gas-fired power plants and electricity imports, or very deteriorated nuclear output, according to the grid operator. In the worst-case scenario, the EcoWatt alert could be used 20 to 30 days over the next six months, it said.

“If winter is mild, you probably won’t hear from us,” Piechaczyk said. “If the winter is very cold, the likelihood is for about 10 red EcoWatt alerts.”

Most high-risk periods are during the mornings and evenings, and not on weekends, according to RTE. That means shifting consumption to off-peak hours is possible.

Regarding French power prices in wholesale markets, which are higher than those of most of its neighbors, RTE said investors seem to be taking into account only the worst-case scenario.

“Forward markets don’t reflect at all the reality of imbalance probability that we foresee,” the RTE chief said. “Imbalance forecasts are substantially lower than what market players imagine.”

