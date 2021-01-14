(Bloomberg) -- France will extend tighter curfew measures across the country in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The 6 p.m. curfew already in place across much of eastern France will become nationwide from Saturday, Prime Minister Jean Castex said at a news conference on Thursday. It will last at least 15 days.

“This measure is effective on the health situation,” Castex said. He said areas with the earlier curfew have two to three times fewer new cases than other areas of France.

