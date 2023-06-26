(Bloomberg) -- France has nearly vanquished inflation crisis of the last year, but will face stronger price pressure in the years to come, according to the country’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire.

“Will we keep the levels of inflation we saw before Covid at the end of this inflation crisis? The answer is no,” Le Maire said on Radio J.

The French minister said the government’s efforts to relocate industry on national soil will have a “structurally inflationary” effect and the cost of the climate transition will pressure prices in coming years.

In the shorter term, Le Maire said that painful increases in the cost of credit as the European Central Bank hikes rakes and the government pulling back some fiscal support are both having an effect on prices.

French inflation data due this week will probably show that consumer-price growth slowed to 5.4% in June — the lowest level in more than a year.

“We are winning the battle against inflation,” Le Maire said. “It was difficult and involved choices that were difficult bear.”

