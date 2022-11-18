(Bloomberg) -- France faces greater risk of an electricity shortfall in January because many nuclear plants may still be undergoing extended outages.

“The month of January now concentrates more risks than in the previous analysis,” grid operator RTE said on Friday, adding that the availability of reactors will likely be lower than previously forecast. “The situation appears less risky in December and from the end of February,” it said.

Repairs and maintenance this year on almost half of Electricite de France SA’s atomic plants are turning the country -- traditionally a power exporter -- into an importer. The feared electricity crunch, combined with Russia’s gas supply cuts to Europe, have sent energy prices surging across the continent.

In a bid to avoid blackouts, the French government has urged companies, local authorities and households to conserve energy. Should RTE foresee a power shortage, it will issue an “Ecowatt” red alert three days in advance to call for users to reduce consumption.

The risk of resorting to the Ecowatt system “appears high” in January, according to RTE, which said it will largely depend on the weather, such as a potential cold snap -- even a moderate one.

December looks less tight as demand is easing, RTE said. While still far more expensive than neighbors, French power for next month fell as much as 7.3% to €405 a megawatt-hour on Friday, while January prices dropped 4.4% to €650.

RTE data for the four weeks ended Nov. 13 -- adjusted for weather and work days -- showed electricity consumption was 6.6% lower than pre-Covid levels as manufacturers cut back amid rising prices. There are also indications that households are moderating their usage, according to the network operator.

EDF had just 31 of its 56 atomic reactors online Friday morning, producing almost 31 gigawatts of power. It plans to restart 15 units by the end of the year, and a further 10 in the first two months of 2023, but some others will have to be stopped for scheduled maintenance.

Generation Outlook

Seeing potential delays to restarts, RTE expects about 40 gigawatts of nuclear power online at the start of next year. Output through January could remain 3 to 4 gigawatts lower than its previous monthly forecast of 45 gigawatts, it said.

The spread between forward prices and the variable cost of running thermal plants points to expectations of a supply shortfall over several hundred hours during the course of the winter. That’s much higher than RTE’s forecast.

Thomas Veyrenc, in charge of RTE’s strategy, said reactor work has been delayed by labor strikes in October. EDF is making progress repairing units affected by corrosion cracks, though it has recently announced extensions to outages at some plants.

“Reaching 45 gigawatts in January is unlikely, though it’s not impossible,” Veyrenc said.

