(Bloomberg) -- France’s drivers face more fuel shortages as unions plan to prolong strikes at the country’s biggest refineries that have left almost a third of its gas stations with supply shortfalls.

Following unsuccessful wage talks on Monday with the management of Exxon Mobil Corp., which operates two refineries in the country, the CGT labor union that’s leading the walkouts urged the government in an open letter to mediate. Workers at the TotalEnergies SE refinery in Normandy have also decided to prolong the strike until at least Tuesday, the union said.

As long lines at gas stations continued to make headlines, the government of President Emmanuel Macron and the companies are under pressure to end the stalemate, with the Paris region and northern France hit the hardest. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne convened a meeting with some ministers on Monday evening to discuss the crisis. Earlier in the day, she said she expected the situation to improve by the end of the week, after her government opened depots over the weekend, tapped strategic reserves, and increased imports.

On the sidelines of a trip to western France, Macron also called for oil companies and unions to be responsible, and said blocking fuel storage areas was “not a way to negotiate.”

TotalEnergies offered to move its annual salary talks forward to this month, but only if unions end their strikes, calling for “a sense of responsibility,” according to a statement Sunday. The company had already moved salary talks to November from the usual time in January, following meetings with unions.

Meanwhile, Thierry Defresne, a representative of CGT’s European workers committee at Total, confirmed the availability of fuel was likely to improve, while noting that the government’s measures were rewarding oil companies to play for time, according to Agence France-Presse.

Strikers voted to continue the movement in Normandy, near Le Havre, at a depot near Dunkirk, at a bio-fuel plant in Bouches-du-Rhone, while 15 gas stations at Total’s unit Argedis will be closed on Tuesday, AFP cited Defresne as saying.

