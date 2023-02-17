(Bloomberg) -- France is undergoing an unprecedented winter drought that could cause headaches for farmers and the country’s main hydropower producers, Electricite de France SA and Engie SA.

It hasn’t rained in the nation since Jan. 21, a 27-day streak that’s a record for winter, weather forecaster Meteo France said Friday. While some regions may see showers next week, France will likely end the month with a 50% rainfall deficit.

“Beyond the lack of rain, the snow covers in the Pyrenees and in the Alps are also clearly below seasonal average,” it added. “Rainfall in the next three months will therefore be key.”

France’s hydropower output plunged by a fifth last year to its lowest level since 1976 as the country experienced its hottest and second-driest year on record. The drought, which hit several parts of Europe, contributed to the continent’s energy crisis, as Russia reduced gas deliveries and EDF struggled with nuclear reactor repairs. The scorching weather also reduced crops, curtailed nuclear-power output and contributed to wildfires.

Soft-wheat and winter-barley are just emerging from dormancy in France, and crops are faring well so far — with more than 90% in good or very good condition, data from FranceAgriMer showed Friday. However, their water requirements will steadily increase in the coming weeks as plant development accelerates, heightening the need for spring rainfall.

