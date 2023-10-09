(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire asked lawmakers to add extra savings into the 2024 budget in an effort the speed up the repair of the country’s finances after the Covid pandemic and energy crisis.

Less than a month after he presented a bill with €16 billion ($16.9 billion) of savings measures, Le Maire said parliament should find another €1 billion.

“Public finances are the most difficult point,” Le Maire said on Sud Radio. “It would be great if France could send the message that we are capable of improving the draft budget, not with extra spending, but with extra savings.”

