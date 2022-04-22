(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s two largest economies are increasingly concerned that rising prices will add to disruptions in business, with Germany already seeing growth weakening at the start of the second quarter.

Private-sector activity in the country slowed as factory output shrank for the first time in nearly two years amid severe supply disruptions and a drop in demand. In France, growth momentum unexpectedly accelerated in April to the strongest level in four years, according to S&P Global, with services the driving factor following the withdrawal of pandemic curbs.

“For now, the recovery in the service sector is providing a key support to overall economic activity,” Phil Smith, an economist at S&P Global, said Friday in an emailed statement. In Germany, “the reopening of the economy will provide only a temporary boost to growth and spillovers from a protracted downturn in manufacturing cannot be ruled out.”

The survey shows sentiment has weakened as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and persistent supply bottlenecks are hurting firms. On top of that come concerns about record price pressures that show no signs of ebbing soon.

“Given how rampant inflation is at present, it’s difficult to see sustained post-pandemic recovery efforts offsetting the negative impact from rising prices,” S&P Global’s Joe Hayes said, commenting on France.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.