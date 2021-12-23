(Bloomberg) -- French Covid-19 infections hit a record as the spread of the more easily transmissible omicron variant gathered pace across much of Europe.

New daily cases totaled around 88,000 in France on Thursday, “the worst figures registered since the start of the pandemic,” BFM TV cited Health Minister Olivier Veran as saying. That slightly surpassed the previous high of almost 87,000 from November of last year.

Veran said earlier this week that the omicron strain will come to represent the majority of cases in France during the period between Christmas and New Year’s, and that infections will likely reach 100,000 a day by the end of December. He said Thursday the threshold will probably be crossed closer to Dec. 25 than Dec. 31, BFM said.

French authorities are watching trends in the U.K., which has 10 to 14 days lead time in terms of progression of omicron over France, he said.

Britain reported more than 100,000 cases for a second straight day on Thursday. Before this month, the U.K. had never registered more than 70,000 cases in a day. Italy on Thursday also reported a record high number of cases.

Early studies out of South Africa, Scotland and England show the highly mutated omicron variant appears less likely to land patients in the hospital than previous strains. The findings raise hopes there will be fewer cases of severe disease, yet omicron’s greater infectiousness means it could still severely strain health services.

